Texas A&M Forest Service holds fourth annual Trunk or Treat

Texas A&M Forest Service holds fourth annual Trunk or Treat
(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders and local businesses made sure to give kids a chance at having a safe Halloween this weekend with the Texas A&M Forest Service’s fourth annual trunk or treat.

having kids go door-to-door can be nerve wracking for parents with young children, so trunk or treats like this one can help put those worries at ease.

“It means a lot to us being that he is only two, we don’t necessarily want to go walk around the neighborhood not knowing. Out here we know the majority of the people that are here, we know that the candy is coming from a safe place, and it’s just like being in a family setting,” attending parent, Allicia Rieck said.

By the time the event ended there were over 400 families that showed up to let their kids get some candy in a safe environment.

“I think it’s a great moment, and see all the different costumes, as you’ll see everybody here enjoying themselves, even though this weather was kind of iffy on whether it was going to be a good day or bad one, but even so we were able to move it indoors, and still have a great environment for the kids to come out and enjoy themselves, and get some good candy,” Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer, Angel Portillo said.

Rather than trusting strangers with giving kids candy, parent’s could visit people from the organizations and businesses they trust.

Portillo said it’s a great way to keep local communities involved with each other to build trust.

“We want to make sure that the kids enjoy this day and not be afraid of what they’re getting, so we invite local businesses, we invite first responders, organizations. We have different organizations here participating in this event,” Portillo said.

