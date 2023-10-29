Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Windy, Cold, Rainy Day Tomorrow

Wind Chill in the 20s Tomorrow
Wind Chill in the 20s Tomorrow
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cool temperatures mixed with rain has led to today feeling pretty gross outside. Bad news is that tomorrow looks to be even nastier than today. Overnight tonight, it’ll be a chilly one with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s for our low. Overcast skies will also be present tonight. Tomorrow is looking to be a nasty one with wet, windy, and cold conditions in place. Temperatures tomorrow will be lucky to escape the 30s tomorrow, but wind chills tomorrow will bring Texoma a comfortable (sarcasm) wind chill in the 20s. Rain chances will be present all day, but the best rain chances look to come between lunch and dinner. With all that being said, tomorrow will be a first alert day for our first blast of cold air. A freeze looks possible overnight Monday night and Tuesday night. After Monday and Tuesday, temperatures begin to climb back up to seasonable highs.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

It's a rainy looking weekend with temperatures feeling more like winter by Sunday.
First Alert Weather Day for Sunday
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Lindsey asks what type of water has the lowest freezing...
Weather Question of the Day: The lowest freezing temperature
It's a rainy looking weekend with temperatures feeling more like winter by Sunday.
Rainy Weekend with Winter-Like Temperatures
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Lindsey asks what type of water has the lowest freezing...
Weather Question of the Day: The lowest freezing temperature