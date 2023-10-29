Windy, Cold, Rainy Day Tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cool temperatures mixed with rain has led to today feeling pretty gross outside. Bad news is that tomorrow looks to be even nastier than today. Overnight tonight, it’ll be a chilly one with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s for our low. Overcast skies will also be present tonight. Tomorrow is looking to be a nasty one with wet, windy, and cold conditions in place. Temperatures tomorrow will be lucky to escape the 30s tomorrow, but wind chills tomorrow will bring Texoma a comfortable (sarcasm) wind chill in the 20s. Rain chances will be present all day, but the best rain chances look to come between lunch and dinner. With all that being said, tomorrow will be a first alert day for our first blast of cold air. A freeze looks possible overnight Monday night and Tuesday night. After Monday and Tuesday, temperatures begin to climb back up to seasonable highs.

