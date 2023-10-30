Email City Guide
Castaway Cove receives recognition from World Waterpark Association

Jimmy Holmes, marketing director, and Steve Vaughn, general manager, pose with the awards the...
Jimmy Holmes, marketing director, and Steve Vaughn, general manager, pose with the awards the waterpark received from the World Waterpark Association.(Jimmy Holmes)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The World Waterpark Association recognized Castaway Cove Waterpark for two marketing efforts at the annual symposium held in New Orleans last week.

The park was awarded recognition for a mail season pass marketing campaign and a radio commercial for its Friday Night Beach Party promotion.

Marketing Director Jimmy Holmes and General Manager Steve Vaughn expressed their gratitude and the significance of the awards, stating that the recognition among industry-wide marketing efforts was an honor for Castaway Cove.

