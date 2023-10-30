Castaway Cove receives recognition from World Waterpark Association

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The World Waterpark Association recognized Castaway Cove Waterpark for two marketing efforts at the annual symposium held in New Orleans last week.

The park was awarded recognition for a mail season pass marketing campaign and a radio commercial for its Friday Night Beach Party promotion.

Marketing Director Jimmy Holmes and General Manager Steve Vaughn expressed their gratitude and the significance of the awards, stating that the recognition among industry-wide marketing efforts was an honor for Castaway Cove.

