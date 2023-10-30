Cold temperatures remain 10/30 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today will be an extremely cold day after we saw that strong Arctic blast move in this weekend. We will see a high of a chilly 47 degrees with gusty winds blowing from the north at 15-25 mph. We could possibly see a few showers through the day but for the most part remain dry. We will also see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Overall, today is a great day for pumpkin spice or something warm!

Tuesday, we will see a high of 59 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with winds blowing from the north at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day as well as staying cool. We will see an overnight low of 31 degrees.

Wednesday, we will warm up a little with a high of 62 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with an overnight low of 36 degrees. We will see calm winds at 5-10 mph, and will remain dry.

Thursday we will have a chilly high of 69 degrees with an overnight low of 46 degrees.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week as we will see a high of a nice 74 degrees. We will stay cloudy throughout the day with no rain in the forecast. Winds will be calm blowing at 10-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 49 degrees.

Saturday, we will see a high of 75 degrees with an overnight low of 50.

Sunday we will stay in the 70s.

Have a great day! -Weatherman J

