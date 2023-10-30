Dry Tomorrow, but Staying Cool

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Old man Winter made a brief appearance in Texoma today. It’s been cold, wet, and windy. Our temperatures today only topped out in the low 30s, which came this morning. However, when you factor in the winds, wind chills were in the 20s for all of Texoma. Brrr. Good news is that the rain chances drop off tonight, but the cold and windy conditions remain. Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid 40s, but it will still be a cold morning tomorrow with wind chills in the 20s as you’re heading out tomorrow. A freeze warning in place as temperatures are expected to hit the freezing mark tonight. Better chances for a freeze come Monday night. After Monday and Tuesday, we will return to seasonable temperatures around 70 degrees.

