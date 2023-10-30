Freeze Warning Tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Skies will be clear tonight and winds will become lighter. This results in temperatures dropping quickly into the 30s and 20s by Tuesday morning. This results in a widespread freeze that will kill any vegetation not brought indoors. This signifies the end of the growing season. Halloween will be another cool day with sunshine and highs in the 50s, but a north breeze will make it feel pretty cool. Another freeze is expected tomorrow night and again on Wednesday morning with temperatures back in the 20s. A warming trend gets under way by the end of the week.

