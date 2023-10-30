Jury selection underway in Patterson trial

FORT WORTH, Texas (KAUZ) - Anthony Patterson’s trial began this afternoon, Oct. 30, at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth as the court screened and selected people to serve on the jury.

Patterson is facing several charges, including sexual assault against children and human trafficking.

Jury selection began at about 1:30 p.m. today. Therefore, there was no witness testimony. Testimony is expected to start on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Patterson’s trial is being held in Tarrant County after his defense team filed a motion to change the location, claiming a substantial prejudice against him in Wichita County would not result in a fair trial. Meredith Kennedy, 78th District Court judge for Wichita County, will still preside over the trial.

According to court documents, Patterson’s co-defendant, Jandreani Bell, brought two victims to his home where the alleged assaults occurred.

Last Friday, on Oct. 28, Judge Kennedy denied Patterson’s emergency motion to obtain evidence from prosecutors that his defense team believed might have been favorable to his case.

The information reportedly contained cell phone footage from Bell’s phone that Patterson had paid the alleged victims’ mother $50,000 and that the mother knew of and was okay with taking the children to Patterson.

Alyssa Osterdock is in Forth Worth covering this trial. Be sure to stick with News Channel 6 as we cover this story.

