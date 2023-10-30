Email City Guide
Lake levels up 0.8 percent after rain, burn ban lifted

Lake Arrowhead pier
Lake Arrowhead pier(KAUZ Channel 6)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls reports that Lakes Kickapoo and Arrowhead sit at a combined 54.5 percent after two weeks of rain, up nearly one percent from last week.

According to the City, cooler temperatures impact evaporation rates, leading to less water evaporating from the lakes. While rain chances this week are down, the long-term forecast predicts more rain headed this way.

The City remains on a Stage I drought watch, so businesses and homes should observe the Stage 1 watering restrictions found online.

Still, after the Oct. 30 Commissioner’s Court meeting, Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson announced the county burn ban was lifted early due to nearly three inches of rain across the area over the past two weeks.

The City will trigger Stage 2 restrictions when the combined lake levels hit 50 percent.

