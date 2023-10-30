Email City Guide
Nelson Lodge, WF Barber Academy to give free haircuts to veterans

.
.(Vaughn Allen)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nelson Lodge #40 and the Wichita Falls Barber Academy will host a “Thank You for Your Service” event on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in appreciation for veterans.

The event will be at the WF Barber Academy at 3101 Grant St.

They will give haircuts and hotdogs to service members and veterans for free, though donations and tips are appreciated by anyone who can provide them.

