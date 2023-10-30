WCSO seizes 15 kilograms of cocaine during traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office seized 15 kilograms, or approximately 33 pounds, of cocaine during a stop on Thursday, Oct. 26.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a deputy monitoring eastbound traffic on U.S. Highway 82 observed a white Chevrolet truck bearing a Texas registration, which he ran through the database.

The registration returned results from Fort Hancock, Texas, which is reportedly a large distribution center for narcotics, according to the affidavit. The deputy followed the truck until he stopped a 19-year-old male suspect in an alley near Sisk Road and General Custer Drive.

The suspect had parked the Chevrolet in front of a residence on General Custer Road, according to the affidavit. When deputies contacted him, he reportedly told them he was meeting with his cousin and, upon finding he was not home, had decided to go for a walk.

The affidavit then stated the deputy observed the suspect acting nervously and noted with reasonable suspicion that he believed the suspect was attempting to elude law enforcement and blend into the neighborhood.

Deputies contacted the homeowner on General Custer Drive, who reportedly told them the Chevrolet did not belong at his home.

The deputy called for a K9 Unit to conduct a free air sniff around the suspect vehicle, which returned a positive alert. Upon searching the truck, deputies found 15 kilogram-sized bags in a box behind the driver seat, which field-tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.

The seized cocaine was estimated to have a street value of $1.8 million, according to a Wichita County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office released the suspect to the U.S. Marshals on Oct. 30 after dismissing its charges against him.

