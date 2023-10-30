Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WCSO seizes 15 kilograms of cocaine during traffic stop

A photo of the seizure provided by WCSO, taken on the tailgate of a truck.
A photo of the seizure provided by WCSO, taken on the tailgate of a truck.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office seized 15 kilograms, or approximately 33 pounds, of cocaine during a stop on Thursday, Oct. 26.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a deputy monitoring eastbound traffic on U.S. Highway 82 observed a white Chevrolet truck bearing a Texas registration, which he ran through the database.

The registration returned results from Fort Hancock, Texas, which is reportedly a large distribution center for narcotics, according to the affidavit. The deputy followed the truck until he stopped a 19-year-old male suspect in an alley near Sisk Road and General Custer Drive.

The suspect had parked the Chevrolet in front of a residence on General Custer Road, according to the affidavit. When deputies contacted him, he reportedly told them he was meeting with his cousin and, upon finding he was not home, had decided to go for a walk.

The affidavit then stated the deputy observed the suspect acting nervously and noted with reasonable suspicion that he believed the suspect was attempting to elude law enforcement and blend into the neighborhood.

Deputies contacted the homeowner on General Custer Drive, who reportedly told them the Chevrolet did not belong at his home.

The deputy called for a K9 Unit to conduct a free air sniff around the suspect vehicle, which returned a positive alert. Upon searching the truck, deputies found 15 kilogram-sized bags in a box behind the driver seat, which field-tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.

The seized cocaine was estimated to have a street value of $1.8 million, according to a Wichita County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office released the suspect to the U.S. Marshals on Oct. 30 after dismissing its charges against him.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and signs an executive order to address his concerns
Lake Arrowhead pier
Lake levels up 0.8 percent after rain, burn ban lifted
Jimmy Holmes, marketing director, and Steve Vaughn, general manager, pose with the awards the...
Castaway Cove receives recognition from World Waterpark Association
Texas A&M Forest Service holds fourth annual Trunk or Treat
Texas A&M Forest Service holds fourth annual Trunk or Treat