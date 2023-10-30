Weather patterns predicted by birds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some farmers believe cows lay down on the pasture when they sense bad weather approaching. Others believe when the blackbirds come out, that means winter is near. Katherine Smith with Wild Birds Unlimited says there’s an explanation for that.

“The grackles that you see in the parking lot are there because their natural habitats are tall trees over empty grasslands where they hunt for insects and things. So the parking lots with the big poles on them or live wires or big trees in the parking lot are similar to their natural habitat, so that’s why they’re attracted to those areas,” Smith says.

She explains migration patterns can change along with the weather. When temperatures reach an abnormally extreme cold in North America, different kinds of birds will migrate further south.

“Typically, some years you’ll have more pine siskins showing up depending on what the weather patterns are in the far north,” Smith said.

However, the myth might not be debunked yet. First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles says since the beginning of his career, he’s noticed those grackles come out at a specific time every year.

“Since I became a meteorologist, I’ve just taken a look at the birds and stuff, and every time we’re about to forecast a strong cold front or colder weather is coming, or a weather pattern change is coming with colder temperatures, I always see that,” Knowles said.

Whether you believe in the myth or not, Smith says now is a great time for backyard bird feeders to pay close attention to the different kinds of birds you might see.

