WFPD engages in pursuit, detains two suspects

WFPD officers search a suspect's vehicle after it has been stopped using road spikes.
WFPD officers search a suspect's vehicle after it has been stopped using road spikes.(Rowan Hardman)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department engaged in a pursuit beginning at approximately 4:19 p.m. on Oct. 30 after reportedly attempting to stop a vehicle that may have contained narcotics.

According to WFPD public information officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers had stopped the suspects for a traffic violation before they attempted to flee from the police, initiating a chase.

Sgt. Eipper reports the traffic stop had turned into a narcotics investigation requiring a K9 Unit, followed by the suspect’s attempt to flee. The pursuit began when it came off a northbound exit from Central Fwy next to a Herb Easley dealership and continued into nearby neighborhoods.

While attempting to catch the driver, police threw down strip spikes at the Central Fwy service road and Maurine, which were successful at impairing the vehicle on the driver’s side.

After the pursuit, one of the two suspects attempted to flee from the vehicle on foot before being detained by police. According to Sgt. Eipper, both suspects are in custody and will face evasion charges at the very least.

WFPD reports no injuries to any officers or the suspects, nor did they need to use force to apprehend anyone.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this story.

