Bone Chilling Cold into Wednesday Morning

Temperatures will quickly drop with clear skies and light winds later tonight.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will quickly drop once again tonight with lows in the 20s by morning with yet another widespread freeze expected. So if any vegetation survived the last few nights, it won’t after tonight. Wednesday starts very cold and frosty, but with full sunshine and south winds, temperatures begin warming up a little with highs in the 50s. Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s by Friday. The weekend looks breezy and warm with highs in the 70s and possibly flirting with 80. Our next front arrives early next week, but the air behind it won’t be nearly as cold with more seasonal air behind it. The current weather pattern is a dry one as we head into early November, with no rain in the forecast for at least the next week. Expect below average rain and above average temperatures for early November.

