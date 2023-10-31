Burkburnett seeking planning and zoning applicants

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Burkburnett is seeking applicants for the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Burkburnett made the announcement about filling vacancies, on their Facebook page.

An online version of the application can be found here. Completed applications can be sent to Burkburnett City Clerk, Margie Poole at mpoole@burkburnett.org.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.