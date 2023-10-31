Cooler air remains 10/31 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and warm up a little bit more than what we saw yesterday. We will see a high of 53 degrees today with north winds blowing at 10-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and see an overnight low of 53 degrees. Make sure you wear long sleeves underneath those Halloween costumes if you are trick or treating!

Wednesday, we will warm up a little with a high of 55 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies once again with an overnight low of 34 degrees. We will see calm winds blowing from the south at 5-10 mph, and will remain dry. Overall, a nice and comfortable day.

Thursday we will have a warmer day as we will see a high of 64 degrees. We will see gusty winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will have mostly sunny skies with an overnight low of 43 degrees.

Friday will be another warm day as we will see a high of a nice 74 degrees. We will stay sunny throughout the day with no rain in the forecast. Winds will be gusty blowing from the south at 15-25 mph. We will see an overnight low of 50 degrees.

Saturday, we will see a high of 78 degrees with mostly sunny skies once again. Winds will be blowing from the northeast at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry with an overnight low of 49 degrees.

Sunday, we will remain in the 70s with a high of 75 degrees. We will see southeast winds blowing at 10-15 mph. Heavy cloud cover will remain throughout the day as we will see overnight lows of 50 degrees.

Monday, we will see a high of 77 degrees with overnight lows of 45 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the north at 20-25 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies.

