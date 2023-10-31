Email City Guide
Fall and winter abound with plays, concerts, and art shows in Wichita Falls

Colorful prints hang on the wall, and masks sit on a display during an October art show for...
Colorful prints hang on the wall, and masks sit on a display during an October art show for Henrietta students hosted by the Wichita Falls Art Association.(KAUZ Channel 6)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures are dropping, and the sun is setting sooner, driving Wichita Falls residents indoors as fall becomes winter.

However, the fun doesn’t stop just because the sun does. The art community around Wichita Falls is ramping up its holiday season with art shows, plays, musicals, ballets, and concerts to keep the Falls entertained throughout winter.

Art shows, workshops, and exhibits

The On the Wall Workshop has two separate events on Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. The workshop is free to the public, though space is limited and requires an RSVP.

EventLocationTimeDetails
McNiel Middle School Art Show600 8th St Ste. #110, Wichita Falls, TX 76301, USANov. 4, 1 to 4 p.m.Help us celebrate the Mustang creativity in the heart downtown.
Crosscurrent Yokohama ExhibitionWichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU TexasOct. 28 through Feb. 3This is a group exhibition between artists from Japan and Texas celebrating cultural and artistic exchange.
On the Wall Workshops: Exploring Art for Stress ReliefWichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU TexasNov. 16 and Nov. 18.Experience the calming power of creating art inspired by our captivating WFMA collection.

Musical Theatre

View times and dates and purchase tickets for Backdoor Theatre and Wichita Theatre performances online.

EventLocationTimeDetails
Activating Shakespeare workshopThe Backdoor Theatre’s main stageThurs., Nov. 9Join the Texas Shakespeare Festival’s Roadshow Acting Company for an exciting workshop of on-your-feet exercises and games designed to bring Shakespeare’s language to life!
Shakespeare’s Greatest HitsThe Backdoor Theatre’s main stageFri., Nov. 10Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits presents five of Shakespeare’s most famous scenes, narration, live music, and audience participation.
Forever PlaidThe Wichita Theatre Stage 2 Dinner TheatreFri., Nov. 3 through Sat., Dec. 16Singing in close harmony, squabbling boyishly over the smallest intonations, and executing their charmingly outlandish choreography with overzealous precision, the “Plaids” are a guaranteed smash, with a program of beloved songs and delightful patter that keeps audiences rolling in the aisles when they’re not humming along to some of the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s.
A Christmas CarolThe Wichita Theatre Performing Arts CentreSat., Nov. 18 - through Sat., Dec. 16Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings about Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future.
Scrooge in RougeThe Backdoor Theatre’s main stageFri., Nov. 17 through Sat., Dec. 9Done in the style of British Music Hall, Scrooge In Rouge abounds in bad puns, bawdy malapropisms, naughty double-entendres, and witty songs. Take a seat as three actors go through 23 different characters! A raucous holiday treat!
The Grand ‘Ol Christmas Show 2023The Wichita Theatre Performing Arts CentreFri., Dec. 22Produced by The Grand Ol’ Production Company, this retro radio program is led by the best entertainers in Texas, presenting their annual Christmas Eve broadcast at the N-O-E-L 1225 Radio Theater in front of a live studio audience with the N-O-E-L Radio Orchestra and Gospel Singers.

Ballet

Purchase tickets for The Nutcracker through the Texoma Community Credit Union MPEC Box Office or online.

EventLocationTimeDetails
The NutcrackerMemorial AuditoriumFri., Dec. 1, and Sat., Dec. 2The Wichita Falls Ballet Theater will combine with the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra to present The Nutcracker.

Concerts

MSU Texas events are free to MSU students. Ticket information for the Music Series at Akin and the Symphony Orchestra can be found online.

EventLocationTimeDetails
Western Swing at SundownMemorial AuditoriumFri., Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.Dave Alexander takes the stage in an evening of Texas music and Western swing featuring the Quebe Sisters.
MSU Texas Music: Horn-pipe Duo RecitalAkin AuditoriumTues., Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.A horn-pipe duo recital at Akin Auditorium.
MSU Texas Music: Woodwind DayAkin AuditoriumSat. Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.A woodwind recital at Akin Auditorium.
MSU Texas Music: Percussion Ensemble ConcertAkin AuditoriumTues., Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.A percussion ensemble concert at Akin Auditorium.
MSU Texas Music: Jazz Ensemble ConcertAkin AuditoriumThurs., Nov. 16 at 7:30A jazz ensemble concert at Akin Auditorium.
MSU Texas Music: Festival of Lights ConcertAkin AuditoriumMon., Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.A Concert for the Festival of Lights at Akin Auditorium.
Bohemian DreamsMemorial AuditoriumSat., Jan. 20, 2024Trumpet virtuoso Mary Elizabeth Bowden will be featured with the WFSO on a commissioned jazz-inspired piece titled Bohemian Queen by Brazilian-American Grammy Award-nominated composer Clarice Assad.
Curtis on TourAkin AuditoriumThurs., Feb. 15, 2024America’s most selective music conservatory, The Curtis Institute, presents Curtis on Tour, a unique combination of diverse works for string and wind chamber music artists.
Rachmaninoff’s ThirdMemorial AuditoriumSat., Feb. 24, 2024Join us for a captivating evening that transcends traditional boundaries as the stage becomes a canvas for both music and visual art.

Comedians

Ticket information for performances through the MPEC can be found online or through the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office. Tickets for John Crist’s comedic performance go on sale online on Friday, Nov. 3.

EventLocationTimeDetails
George Lopez: Alllriiiighhttt!Kay Yeager ColiseumSat., Dec. 9George Lopez’s illustrious and multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy, and late-night television.
Leanne Morgan: Just Getting StartedMemorial AuditoriumThurs., Feb. 15, 2024, and Fri., Feb. 16, 2024After discovering her passion for stand-up comedy later in life and finding the time and confidence to pursue her dream, Leanne Morgan has cemented herself as a must-watch comedian.
John CristKay Yeager ColiseumFeb. 10, 2024John Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, over five million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast.

