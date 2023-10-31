Fall and winter abound with plays, concerts, and art shows in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures are dropping, and the sun is setting sooner, driving Wichita Falls residents indoors as fall becomes winter.

However, the fun doesn’t stop just because the sun does. The art community around Wichita Falls is ramping up its holiday season with art shows, plays, musicals, ballets, and concerts to keep the Falls entertained throughout winter.

Art shows, workshops, and exhibits

The On the Wall Workshop has two separate events on Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. The workshop is free to the public, though space is limited and requires an RSVP.

Event Location Time Details McNiel Middle School Art Show 600 8th St Ste. #110, Wichita Falls, TX 76301, USA Nov. 4, 1 to 4 p.m. Help us celebrate the Mustang creativity in the heart downtown. Crosscurrent Yokohama Exhibition Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas Oct. 28 through Feb. 3 This is a group exhibition between artists from Japan and Texas celebrating cultural and artistic exchange. On the Wall Workshops: Exploring Art for Stress Relief Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas Nov. 16 and Nov. 18. Experience the calming power of creating art inspired by our captivating WFMA collection.

Musical Theatre

View times and dates and purchase tickets for Backdoor Theatre and Wichita Theatre performances online.

Event Location Time Details Activating Shakespeare workshop The Backdoor Theatre’s main stage Thurs., Nov. 9 Join the Texas Shakespeare Festival’s Roadshow Acting Company for an exciting workshop of on-your-feet exercises and games designed to bring Shakespeare’s language to life! Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits The Backdoor Theatre’s main stage Fri., Nov. 10 Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits presents five of Shakespeare’s most famous scenes, narration, live music, and audience participation. Forever Plaid The Wichita Theatre Stage 2 Dinner Theatre Fri., Nov. 3 through Sat., Dec. 16 Singing in close harmony, squabbling boyishly over the smallest intonations, and executing their charmingly outlandish choreography with overzealous precision, the “Plaids” are a guaranteed smash, with a program of beloved songs and delightful patter that keeps audiences rolling in the aisles when they’re not humming along to some of the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s. A Christmas Carol The Wichita Theatre Performing Arts Centre Sat., Nov. 18 - through Sat., Dec. 16 Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings about Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. Scrooge in Rouge The Backdoor Theatre’s main stage Fri., Nov. 17 through Sat., Dec. 9 Done in the style of British Music Hall, Scrooge In Rouge abounds in bad puns, bawdy malapropisms, naughty double-entendres, and witty songs. Take a seat as three actors go through 23 different characters! A raucous holiday treat! The Grand ‘Ol Christmas Show 2023 The Wichita Theatre Performing Arts Centre Fri., Dec. 22 Produced by The Grand Ol’ Production Company, this retro radio program is led by the best entertainers in Texas, presenting their annual Christmas Eve broadcast at the N-O-E-L 1225 Radio Theater in front of a live studio audience with the N-O-E-L Radio Orchestra and Gospel Singers.

Ballet

Purchase tickets for The Nutcracker through the Texoma Community Credit Union MPEC Box Office or online.

Event Location Time Details The Nutcracker Memorial Auditorium Fri., Dec. 1, and Sat., Dec. 2 The Wichita Falls Ballet Theater will combine with the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra to present The Nutcracker.

Concerts

MSU Texas events are free to MSU students. Ticket information for the Music Series at Akin and the Symphony Orchestra can be found online.

Event Location Time Details Western Swing at Sundown Memorial Auditorium Fri., Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Dave Alexander takes the stage in an evening of Texas music and Western swing featuring the Quebe Sisters. MSU Texas Music: Horn-pipe Duo Recital Akin Auditorium Tues., Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. A horn-pipe duo recital at Akin Auditorium. MSU Texas Music: Woodwind Day Akin Auditorium Sat. Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. A woodwind recital at Akin Auditorium. MSU Texas Music: Percussion Ensemble Concert Akin Auditorium Tues., Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. A percussion ensemble concert at Akin Auditorium. MSU Texas Music: Jazz Ensemble Concert Akin Auditorium Thurs., Nov. 16 at 7:30 A jazz ensemble concert at Akin Auditorium. MSU Texas Music: Festival of Lights Concert Akin Auditorium Mon., Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. A Concert for the Festival of Lights at Akin Auditorium. Bohemian Dreams Memorial Auditorium Sat., Jan. 20, 2024 Trumpet virtuoso Mary Elizabeth Bowden will be featured with the WFSO on a commissioned jazz-inspired piece titled Bohemian Queen by Brazilian-American Grammy Award-nominated composer Clarice Assad. Curtis on Tour Akin Auditorium Thurs., Feb. 15, 2024 America’s most selective music conservatory, The Curtis Institute, presents Curtis on Tour, a unique combination of diverse works for string and wind chamber music artists. Rachmaninoff’s Third Memorial Auditorium Sat., Feb. 24, 2024 Join us for a captivating evening that transcends traditional boundaries as the stage becomes a canvas for both music and visual art.

Comedians

Ticket information for performances through the MPEC can be found online or through the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office. Tickets for John Crist’s comedic performance go on sale online on Friday, Nov. 3.

Event Location Time Details George Lopez: Alllriiiighhttt! Kay Yeager Coliseum Sat., Dec. 9 George Lopez’s illustrious and multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy, and late-night television. Leanne Morgan: Just Getting Started Memorial Auditorium Thurs., Feb. 15, 2024, and Fri., Feb. 16, 2024 After discovering her passion for stand-up comedy later in life and finding the time and confidence to pursue her dream, Leanne Morgan has cemented herself as a must-watch comedian. John Crist Kay Yeager Coliseum Feb. 10, 2024 John Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, over five million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast.

