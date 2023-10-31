Email City Guide
Hirschi Huskies tie for third at UIL Math Bowl

The Hirschi Huskies Math Team poses with a statue of the Masked Raider on the Texas Tech campus.
(WFISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the Hirschi Huskies Math Team tied for third place at the UIL Math Bowl hosted at Texas Tech University on Oct. 21.

The team competed in various categories, such as Number Sense and Computer Applications, allowing each member to show off their individual and team skills.

While at the competition, the students had the opportunity to explore the Texas Tech campus, capturing a shot of them next to a statue of the Masked Raider.

Hirschi’s Assistant Principal, Wendy Moulds, said the school is proud of the students’ accomplishments.

