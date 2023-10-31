Honoring Veteran Small Business Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Small businesses owned and operated by veterans are being celebrated from October 30 through November 3.

A local entrepreneur and veteran shared what this week means, and shared owning a business is a new way to serve.

Some local vets joined the military because of their passion for serving others, and today, they continue that act of service in their local communities.

“Veterans are, we’re just a special breed of people.” Helen Farabee’s Veteran Service Coordinator Elliott Bonner said.

For the last 10 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration has been celebrating and supporting local veteran entrepreneurs during National Veterans Small Business Week.

“You’re serving the country and then once they finish their active duty service if they become an entrepreneur, owning their own business now they’re serving the community. I think that’s wonderful.” Bonner shared.

Local veteran Cole Salsman served in the U.S. Army, now, he owns his auto repair shop, Veterans Auto Repair, LLC.

“I worked at several places before opening up my own shop. I saw things that I could improve on. I think I could take a little better care of people. The best compliment that you can get is somebody recommending you to someone else that’s the best compliment you can get.” Salsman said.

The auto shop serves between 300 to 400 clients a month.

Salsman said it is an honor to serve his community.

“It’s everything to me, I’m proud of my country I’m proud of what I’ve done proud of the men and women of service you know I’m here to support them.” He said.

