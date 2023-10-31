Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Honoring Veteran Small Business Week

By Brayel Brown
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Small businesses owned and operated by veterans are being celebrated from October 30 through November 3.

A local entrepreneur and veteran shared what this week means, and shared owning a business is a new way to serve.

Some local vets joined the military because of their passion for serving others, and today, they continue that act of service in their local communities.

“Veterans are, we’re just a special breed of people.” Helen Farabee’s Veteran Service Coordinator Elliott Bonner said.

For the last 10 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration has been celebrating and supporting local veteran entrepreneurs during National Veterans Small Business Week.

“You’re serving the country and then once they finish their active duty service if they become an entrepreneur, owning their own business now they’re serving the community. I think that’s wonderful.” Bonner shared.

Local veteran Cole Salsman served in the U.S. Army, now, he owns his auto repair shop, Veterans Auto Repair, LLC.

“I worked at several places before opening up my own shop. I saw things that I could improve on. I think I could take a little better care of people. The best compliment that you can get is somebody recommending you to someone else that’s the best compliment you can get.” Salsman said.

The auto shop serves between 300 to 400 clients a month.

Salsman said it is an honor to serve his community.

“It’s everything to me, I’m proud of my country I’m proud of what I’ve done proud of the men and women of service you know I’m here to support them.” He said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college...
Expert says Trump could have defended Capitol on Jan. 6 as disqualification case enters new phase
WFPD report one dead after wreck on Scott Street
WFPD report one dead after wreck on Scott Street
Burkburnett
Burkburnett seeking planning and zoning applicants
.
WFPD arrest two for drug manufacturing after pursuit