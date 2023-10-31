Jury selection delayed in Anthony Patterson trial

FORT WORTH, Texas (KAUZ) - The jury selection for the Anthony Patterson trial has been delayed until 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

The reason for the delay is due to the court accommodating a personal issue with the defense team. All potential jurors were released for the day.

The jury selection originally began on Monday, Oct. 30, after 78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy denied an emergency motion filed by the defense team.

Patterson is facing several charges, including sexual assault against children and human trafficking. Jury selection is planned to start back up on Nov. 3.

