Local family to host annual ‘Haunted Garage’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There is still time for some Halloween freight if you’re looking for a scare.

A local family continues their annual tradition of putting on a haunted house inside their garage.

For nearly 15 years, the Nelson family has put on the haunted garage; they believe this annual tradition strengthens the bond of their community.

“It’s Halloween, it’s the best holiday there is.” Co-creator of the Haunted Garage Ken Nelson said.

It may seem like a regular garage during the day, but when it’s dark it’s the perfect setting for freight.

“We moved into this house 13 or 14 years ago, and thought this is perfect for expanding our haunted stuff,” Ken said.

“One year, probably about 5 years ago, it was raining pouring rain. We were like there’s no way we could do this in the driveway so we just moved everything outside and moved it into the sides of the garage.” Co-creator of the Haunted Garage Michelle Nelson explained.

The Nelsons are expecting nearly 500 trick-or-treaters this year.

“Some former neighbors will come back and stuff, and seeing all that stuff it’s fun to see it through the eyes of the kids,” Ken said.

“I think the parents enjoy walking through the garage almost as much or more than the kids do,” Michelle said.

A successful haunted garage takes some planning.

“We start just after Labor Day. We start to bring stuff out, start to see what’s broken, what needs to be repaired what needs to be replaced.” Ken shared.

“Set up starts late August or early September, but we start looking at what we want to add this year and what we want to do differently. I would say we start buying stuff in June or July. I hate to say we do this all year, but we do it all year.” Michelle added.

A lot of props are bought from the store, but they enjoy repurposing items as well.

“It’s an actual electroshock therapy machine. Where you put your hands here and you put your forehead there, and they turn up the voltage down here it was made in Germany in the 1930s.” Ken explained.

The family said continuing the tradition is about more than just scares.

“Keeping Halloween alive keeping it up and present for the kids. . I just want to be old school, where people come to the house and come through neighborhoods, and kind of get to know their neighbors and their friends. I think that’s what I like about it, it brings people together on a community level.” Michelle said.

You can visit the Haunted Garage at 102 Ski Shore, Lakeside City.

