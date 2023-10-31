WFPD arrest two for drug manufacturing after pursuit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two men yesterday, Oct. 30, after a short pursuit from Maurine Street into nearby residential neighborhoods.

The two men, 45-year-old driver Nicholas Darcus and 35-year-old passenger Dmetrius Brooks, were arrested for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and tampering with evidence.

Each suspect had a previous conviction for evading arrest, and Brooks received an additional charge for resisting, according to police documents.

According to the probable cause affidavits, a patrolling officer noticed a car traveling northbound on US 287 and ran its plates through the Mobile Data Terminal. The results returned a vehicle with no insurance record for the past 45 days, which is illegal under Texas law.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, and the car exited the freeway onto Maurine St. However, instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and began to evade police, entering a residential neighborhood.

While driver Nicholas Darcus attempted to flee with the vehicle, the passenger, Dmetrius Brooks, got out of the car and tumbled to the ground. Officers ordered him to stop, but he got up and began to walk away.

Officers pulled up next to Brooks in a patrol unit and ordered him to stop again, to which he turned away and began to flee. The officer grabbed Brooks by the back and kicked his common personal nerve to get him to the ground, where he detained him.

Meanwhile, other officers deployed stop sticks to end the pursuit after approximately three miles since it began. They took the driver into custody.

After both suspects had been detained, officers walked the path of pursuit and discovered a plastic bag of methamphetamine on the side of the road. A witness approached the police and said they witnessed the passenger throw it out of the car as it drove by the witness.

According to the affidavit, the police field-tested the bag, which tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed more than one thousand grams.

Nicholas Darcus is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $140,000 bond, and Dmetrius Brooks is being held for $141,000.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.