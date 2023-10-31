WFPD report one dead after wreck on Scott Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has reported that 68-year-old Judy Recendiz of Wichita Falls was the victim in the October 20 wreck on Scott Street.

The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit received information that Recendiz died while receiving treatment at the John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, four days after the wreck.

When officers investigated the wreck at the intersection of 11th Street and Scott Street, they discovered that a Chevy Impala, driven by Recendiz, entered the intersection from the 700 block of 11th Street without yielding to the northbound traffic on Scott Street.

Recendiz entered the intersection resulting in a Chevy Equinox striking the driver’s side of the Impala. WFPD said the driver of the Equinox was not injured.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Recendiz, and her 75-year-old female passenger were transported to the URHCS with suspected non-life-threatening injuries. Officers spoke with Recendiz at the hospital, where she was alert and answered questions about the crash. The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit was not called to the crash scene since there were no serious injuries.

Recendiz’s condition worsened that night while at the URHCS, and she was eventually transported to the John Peter Smith Hospital. She passed away four days later due to head trauma she received in the crash.

The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation since the crash has resulted in a fatality.

The Crash Investigators said that no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

