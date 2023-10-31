Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD report one dead after wreck on Scott Street

WFPD report one dead after wreck on Scott Street
WFPD report one dead after wreck on Scott Street(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has reported that 68-year-old Judy Recendiz of Wichita Falls was the victim in the October 20 wreck on Scott Street.

The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit received information that Recendiz died while receiving treatment at the John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, four days after the wreck.

When officers investigated the wreck at the intersection of 11th Street and Scott Street, they discovered that a Chevy Impala, driven by Recendiz, entered the intersection from the 700 block of 11th Street without yielding to the northbound traffic on Scott Street.

Recendiz entered the intersection resulting in a Chevy Equinox striking the driver’s side of the Impala. WFPD said the driver of the Equinox was not injured.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Recendiz, and her 75-year-old female passenger were transported to the URHCS with suspected non-life-threatening injuries. Officers spoke with Recendiz at the hospital, where she was alert and answered questions about the crash. The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit was not called to the crash scene since there were no serious injuries.

Recendiz’s condition worsened that night while at the URHCS, and she was eventually transported to the John Peter Smith Hospital. She passed away four days later due to head trauma she received in the crash.

The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation since the crash has resulted in a fatality.

The Crash Investigators said that no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Burkburnett
Burkburnett seeking planning and zoning applicants
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college...
Trump’s relationship with far-right groups under scrutiny during ‘insurrection’ trial in Colorado
.
WFPD arrest two for drug manufacturing after pursuit
Anthony Patterson during his Pre-Trial Hearing
Jury selection delayed in Anthony Patterson trial