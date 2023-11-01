Email City Guide
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11

Nocona Indians football
Nocona Indians football
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Stick with News Channel 6 as Texoma goes into the eleventh week of high school football.

5A -

Rider vs. Lubbock

4A -

WFHS vs. Springtown

Burburkbett vs. Mineral Wells

Hirschi vs. Midland Greenwood

3A -

Iowa Park vs. Jim Ned

Henrietta vs. Valley View

City View vs. S&S Consolidated

Dublin vs. Jacksboro

Callisburg vs. Holliday

Vernon vs. Bowie

2A -

Nocona vs. Alvord

Quanah vs. Wheeler

Petrolia vs. Seymour

Windthorst vs. Electra

Munday vs. Archer City

Winters vs. Onley

1A -

Gold-Burg vs. Strawn

Saint Jo vs. Savoy

Benjamin vs. Crowell

Forestburg vs. Newcastle

Chillicothe vs. Harrold

Baird vs. Bryson

Rule vs. Throckmorton

Valley vs. Northside

Midland Holy Cross vs. Wichita Christian

