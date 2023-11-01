BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Stick with News Channel 6 as Texoma goes into the eleventh week of high school football.
5A -
Rider vs. Lubbock
4A -
WFHS vs. Springtown
Burburkbett vs. Mineral Wells
Hirschi vs. Midland Greenwood
3A -
Iowa Park vs. Jim Ned
Henrietta vs. Valley View
City View vs. S&S Consolidated
Dublin vs. Jacksboro
Callisburg vs. Holliday
Vernon vs. Bowie
2A -
Nocona vs. Alvord
Quanah vs. Wheeler
Petrolia vs. Seymour
Windthorst vs. Electra
Munday vs. Archer City
Winters vs. Onley
1A -
Gold-Burg vs. Strawn
Saint Jo vs. Savoy
Benjamin vs. Crowell
Forestburg vs. Newcastle
Chillicothe vs. Harrold
Baird vs. Bryson
Rule vs. Throckmorton
Valley vs. Northside
Midland Holy Cross vs. Wichita Christian
