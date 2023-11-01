Email City Guide
Bobby Knight dies at 83-years-old

(David J. Phillip | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Former basketball coach at Texas Tech University, Bobby Knight has passed away at the age of 83.

Knight is the sixth-winningest coach in Division One men’s college basketball history.

He won three national titles at Indiana.

Knight got his start in the Army in 1965 at the age of 24 but spent the bulk of his career, 29 years to be exact at Indiana.

Knight came to Texas Tech in 2001 just six months after being fired by Indiana.

He spent six seasons with the Red Raiders leading them to five 20-win seasons.

