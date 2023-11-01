Camp Fire North Texas hands out candy at drive-thru event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Fire North Texas held a free Halloween drive-thru trick-or-treat event at their office on 2414 9th St.

They had decorated vans and staff handing candy to families who drove by on Halloween night.

“Because this is better than knocking on doors. It’s chilly out here and it’s safer to just drive through and get candy like this or at a party or something like that,” Wichita Falls resident Disha Phillips said.

Camp Fire plans to make this an annual event and continue to grow the event as well.

“Then we realized that the community would need something that they can just safely go to, do a trick or treat, go through have a nice time. and get on their way to their other spots,” Executive Director at Camp Fire, Erica Mundt said.

Last year, Camp Fire’s family fun night was rained out, causing them to shift their plans and quickly come up with a new event to celebrate Halloween.

