Family in Lakeside City host annual ‘Haunted Garage’

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKESIDE CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - A local family continues their annual tradition of putting on a haunted house inside their garage.

For nearly 15 years, the Nelson family has put on the haunted garage; they believe this annual tradition strengthens the bond of their community.

It may seem like a regular garage during the day, but when it’s dark it’s the perfect setting for freight.

The Nelsons expected nearly 500 trick-or-treaters this year.

“It’s a sense of security, especially for the kids. You know everyone is looking out for the kids. Everyone is out here participating, this is all for the kids. So it’s a super safe environment and it’s just relieving knowing that everyone is on the same page,” Maximilian Moller Simpson said.

If you missed the scares this year, the Nelsons already have plans for next year’s Halloween

