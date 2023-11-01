Hiring Red, White, and YOU: TWC hosts statewide job fair for veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Workforce Commission, in association with the Office of the Governor and local workforce development boards, invites Texas veterans, service members, and veteran spouses to participate in the 2023 Hiring Red, White, & You! statewide hiring fair from Nov. 1 through Nov. 17.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot said Texas’ economic strength comes from employers’ willingness to utilize veterans’ skills and talent in the workforce.

The Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring fair connects military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses with Texas employers seeking their exceptional skills and experience.

TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said Texas has one of the largest veteran populations in the United States, allowing them to bring their experience and leadership to the workforce to benefit all employees and employers.

Businesses that hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 of federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.

Wichita Falls’ local workforce development board, Workforce Solutions North Texas, will host a hiring event in association with the statewide job fair at the Bill Bartley YMCA on Nov. 9.

The YMCA is located at 5001 Bartley Dr. in Wichita Falls. The job fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will begin with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

The 2023 Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring fair is free to attend and open to military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses. Job seekers can find more details on dates and locations online.

