The importance of Gun regulation and safety

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine has several people discussing the policy and procedures for obtaining a firearm.

The gunman in that shooting killed 18 people and injured several more.

There have been more than 520 mass shootings this year alone.

“The procedure is exactly the same in all states. We all do a background check, which is done by the FBI so you’ll fill out the paperwork, and get some information there. We take the form and input it into the system and then we wait on a response from the FBI,” Cash N More Pawn & Jewelry Owner, Michael Morrison said.

Although many steps are taken before someone buys a registered firearm, their true motive is never known.

“It could be the nicest person to walk in and buy a weapon and it turns out the next day they are going to turn around and use that weapon, there’s just no way to tell that,” Wichita Falls Police Department, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

The volume of mass shootings continues to increase.

Compared to other countries, the United States has the highest percentage of gun-related deaths at 80.5%

“When it comes to firearms itself, the thing that we can address is the way we think as a nation. There needs to be value in life and are we teaching that are we emphasizing that and the way it looks right now, we’re not,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.