Jubilee Christian Center to hold Thanksgiving meal

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jubilee Christian Center in Burkburnett will be hosting its “Thirty-Seventh” Annual Thanksgiving Meal.

The meal is for residents and people living in the City of Burkburnett.

The Jubilee Christian Center said that turkey, dressing, and all the trimmings would be delivered to anyone requesting a meal.

To place an order for a free meal, call the church offices before November 17th at 569-7344.

