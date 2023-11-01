Temperatures and South Winds are Going Up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Starting tonight, temperatures won’t be as cold. Skies remain clear, but a little south breeze will keep temperatures near or above freezing by morning. Thursday starts chilly, but the afternoon with full sunshine looks good with temperatures pushing back into the 60s. We’re back in the 70s for Friday and this weekend we’ll be well into the 70s and possibly up close to 80. South winds will increase with low pressure to our north, this could promote a little increase in fire weather concerns. The milder weather sticks around into next week with the next front toward the middle of next week. However, no big time cold weather heads our way anytime soon, but it may turn a little cooler. There are no rain chances in the mix for now.

