Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

We will start the warming trend AM 11/1

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and warm up a little bit more than what we saw yesterday. We will see a high of 55 degrees today with south winds blowing at 10-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and see an overnight low of 32 degrees. Overall, today will be a good day!

Thursday we will have a warmer day as we will see a high of 64 degrees. We will see gusty winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will have mostly sunny skies with an overnight low of 43 degrees.

Friday will be another warm day as we will see a high of a nice 74 degrees. We will stay sunny throughout the day with no rain in the forecast. Winds will be gusty blowing from the south at 15-25 mph. We will see an overnight low of 50 degrees.

Saturday, we will see a high of 78 degrees with mostly sunny skies once again. Winds will be blowing from the northeast at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry with an overnight low of 49 degrees.

Sunday, we will remain in the 70s with a high of 75 degrees. We will see southeast winds blowing at 10-15 mph. Heavy cloud cover will remain throughout the day as we will see overnight lows of 50 degrees.

Monday, we will see a high of 77 degrees with overnight lows of 45 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the north at 20-25 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday we will see 65 as the high.

Have a great day! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Temperatures will fall into the 20s by morning with clear skies.
Bone Chilling Cold into Wednesday Morning
Temperatures will fall into the 20s by morning with clear skies.
Another Cold Night
First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asks when Texas farmers plant their pumpkins so they're...
Weather Question of the Day: Pumpkin planting
weather
the warm trend will start