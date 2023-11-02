Car wrecks impacting car insurance rates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Car insurance is a necessity for everyone who owns a vehicle, but the rates have been on the rise this year.

Texas leads all states with some of the highest vehicle wreck statistics.

In 2022 alone, more than 600,000 people were involved in a car crash of some sort in Texas.

“For 2023, from January 1 to October 12, we’ve had 63 people die on roads in our district compared to all of last year where we had 64 deaths,” Public Information Officer, Adele Lewis said.

Wichita Falls has seen several car wrecks this year and sadly a large amount were fatal.

“When texting, your chances are extremely high, 23 percent is what they use to say. I think it’s a lot higher because you are going slower, your hands aren’t on the wheel, and your eyes are off the road. So, to me you are about 100 times more likely to cause an accident than 23 percent,” Acceptance Insurance Agent, Joe Johnson said.

Car insurance rates are impacted by not only car wrecks but people driving without a policy as well.

“I rather you have insurance and no license than no insurance with license,” Johnson said

There are two months left in the year and the probability of Wichita Falls going over that fatal crash record is high.

“We haven’t even got to the holiday season where more people will be on the road, more parties and the weather,” Lewis said.

Some of the key factors for increased car wrecks late in the year are inclement weather, busy holiday season and more events taking place.

