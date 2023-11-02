Chemical tank ruptures at water plant in Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Office of the City Manager of Graham announced that the Young County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding what was described as an explosion at the Graham Water Treatment Plant

The explosion occurred around approximately 12:10 p.m., on November 2.

Emergency response personnel arrived on the scene within five minutes and discovered one non-critically injured person, who was evacuated by ambulance to the Graham Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The City of Graham said all residents should restrict non-essential water usage, until further notice.

The city water is safe to drink and is able to be used for essential purposes, according to the city.

The Graham Fire/Rescue Department, the Young County Sheriff’s Office, the Olney Volunteer Fire Department, and the Young and Jack Counties Offices of Emergency Management, were able to quickly assess and mitigate the initial chemical spill. No downwind hazard was identified, and no evacuations of the area were required.

The City of Graham has approximately 24 hours of potable water in storage and does not anticipate any immediate outage of potable water to the City.

The City of Graham is receiving support from the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Upon initial investigation, it was discovered that a rupture of a chemical tank had occurred. The chemical is commonly known as liquid bleach and was diluted to a 10% solution. Further investigation revealed that the tank had ruptured and the estimated spill quantity is less than 2,500 gallons. Seepage of the chemical was confined to the immediate grounds of the Water Treatment Plant. The City has opened a formal inquiry into the cause of the rupture and no further details on the proximate cause of the rupture are available at this time.

The public is requested to please avoid the area in and around Power Plant Road to allow emergency crews space to monitor the area and effect repairs.

According to the City of Graham, they will provide a follow-up release as repairs progress.

The Graham Water Treatment Plant is located at 1050 Power Plant Road in Graham.

