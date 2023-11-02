Email City Guide
Hospice of Wichita Falls offering grief support program

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is offering a program to help cope with grief after a loss.

The program is offered for free to anyone grieving any type of death, not just those who use hospice services.

The support groups will discuss the stages of grief and how to cope with the upcoming holidays.

The four-week grief support group sessions will take place from November 6 through November 27.

The program hopes to eliminate the isolating feeling of grief.

More information on the Coping with Grief program can be found here or by calling (940) 691-0982.

