UPDATE: Jury selection delayed in Anthony Patterson trial

Date changed to Monday, November 6
Anthony Patterson during his Pre-Trial Hearing
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: Court House official confirmed the Anthony Patterson jury selection has been further delayed until 8:30 a.m Monday morning.

The trial will be held on November 6 at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center.

The jury selection for the Anthony Patterson trial has been delayed until 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

The reason for the delay is due to the court accommodating a personal issue with the defense team. All potential jurors were released for the day.

The jury selection originally began on Monday, Oct. 30, after 78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy denied an emergency motion filed by the defense team.

Patterson is facing several charges, including sexual assault against children and human trafficking. Jury selection is planned to start back up on Nov. 3.

