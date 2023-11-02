Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Neon City sculpture comes to Wichita Falls

Neon City is a testament to Wichita Falls' commitment to fostering a vibrant, culturally rich...
Neon City is a testament to Wichita Falls' commitment to fostering a vibrant, culturally rich public environment.(9th St. Studios)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Neon City sculpture is coming to Wichita Falls as a new permanent resident of the city’s art scene.

According to 9th Street Studios’ website, Neon City is an abstract representation of Austin’s downtown skyline, portraying the city’s “colorful and vibrant energy” from across Lady Bird Lake.

The final installation was completed in June 2023, and the sculpture lives at the end of Lamar, behind the MPEC.

9th Street Studios invites the community for an official unveiling on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. on Lamar.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

WFISD teacher presented November Spotlight Award
WFISD teacher presented November Spotlight Award
Jubilee Christian Center to hold Thanksgiving meal
Jubilee Christian Center to hold Thanksgiving meal
Church of Good Shepherd to hold soup luncheon
WFISD teacher presented November Spotlight Award
WFISD teacher presented November Spotlight Award