Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

North Texas Veterans Council discuss upcoming parade

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dick Crislip and Fred Prejean with North Texas Veterans Council joined us in the studio to talk about the upcoming Veterans Day Parade.

All branches of the military are invited to participate in the parade on Saturday, November 4.

The parade is open to the public to come see the floats downtown, to honor the hometown heroes of the Wichita Falls area.

The parade is set to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Those wishing to participate should visit the meeting point at 5th and Indiana at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the parade.

Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Verdict reached in murder trial for Holliday shooting
Hospice of Wichita Falls Noon
Hospice of Wichita Falls offering grief support program
Anthony Patterson during his Pre-Trial Hearing
UPDATE: Jury selection delayed in Anthony Patterson trial
WFPD: Teen dies following Maplewood wreck
WFPD: Teen dies following Maplewood wreck