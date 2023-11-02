North Texas Veterans Council discuss upcoming parade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dick Crislip and Fred Prejean with North Texas Veterans Council joined us in the studio to talk about the upcoming Veterans Day Parade.

All branches of the military are invited to participate in the parade on Saturday, November 4.

The parade is open to the public to come see the floats downtown, to honor the hometown heroes of the Wichita Falls area.

The parade is set to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Those wishing to participate should visit the meeting point at 5th and Indiana at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the parade.

Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11.

