Temperatures are Going Up this Weekend

Mostly sunny skies through the weekend as highs jump back above 70.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sunshine, along with south winds, push temperatures back into the 70s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We may even get up close to 80 by Sunday and we could be in the 80s early next week. South winds will be a bit gusty at times, keeping overnight lows in the 50s. Our next front arrives towards the middle of next week with some cooler weather possibly behind it.

