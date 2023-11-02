TXDOT awards $2 million to improving the Circle Trail in Lucy Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A $2 million grant from TXDOT will fund improvements on part of the Circle Trail in Lucy Park.

As the project nears completion, transportation officials share what that will mean for Wichita Falls.

Whether you enjoy a peaceful walk in the park or recreational cycling, residents can expect a safer route that will take you to any part of the city.

“This little section of trail is going to be a huge deal.” Bike Wichita Falls Co-chair Becky Raeke said.

The half a mile stretch will cost $3 million to improve.

With a little over $2 million coming from TXDOT, and the rest from a donor match.

“I’m going to say it, one of the sections that needed to be build years ago. We are in a position now where we’ve got the funds to do it. A grant that can only be used on trail projects like this.” Transportation of Wichita Falls Director John Burrus said.

Once complete, the 26 mile trail will be open to alterative forms of transportation like bicycles, skateboards, scooters and more.

“Its imperative that we have that kind of place for people. There’s a lot of people who would prefer to be off of the road you know be completely separated from the ‘hick-ular’ traffic, and its a place for people to be safe especially people who are new to riding.” Raeke explained.

“We have a lot more cyclist in Wichita Falls than we did even 10 or 20 years ago. The shift has come from lets built a trail because its pretty and aesthetic to lets build trails so we can help people get from point A to point B in our community.” Buruss explained.

Which sometimes can be dangerous.

“Right now getting across Seymour Highway when you’re coming from the West it could be treacherous going across 4-ways of traffic.” Raeke said.

“It keeps cyclist off the streets, and at this time we know how cycling can be dangerous with the fatalities we’ve had in the last couple of years.” Burrus mentioned.

The city expects this part of the project to take 18 to 24 months, but total completion of the project will take several more years.

“So I guess where I am were probably within 5 to 6 years of completing the circle trail.” Burrus said.

