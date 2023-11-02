Verdict reached in murder trial for Holliday shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A jury in Archer County reached a verdict in the murder trial of Gary Kuykendall.

The jury found Stephen Joseph Parsons guilty on Wednesday, November 1 after deliberating just over one hour.

The punishment trial is being held on Thursday, November 2. The punishment can be between 5 to 99 years, according to Archer County Victim Assistance Coordinator, Charlie Hamilton.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd identified Parsons as the suspect and the victim as Kuykendall, back in May 2022.

He said the shooting took place in the 100 block of S. Pecan Street and said law enforcement received the call just after 6 p.m.

Authorities said Parsons had admitted at the time of shooting Kuykendall in Holliday and that he was very drunk and upset about his job.

