Warmer temperatures are on the way! 11/2 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and warm up a little bit more than what we saw yesterday. We will see a high of 66 degrees today with south winds blowing at 10-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and see an overnight low of 41 degrees. Overall, today will be a good day!

Friday will be another warm day as we will see a high of a nice 71 degrees. We will stay sunny throughout the day with no rain in the forecast. Winds will be gusty blowing from the south at 15-25 mph. We will see an overnight low of 50 degrees.

Saturday, we will see a high of 75 degrees with mostly sunny skies once again. Winds will be blowing from the northeast at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry with an overnight low of 49 degrees.

Sunday, we will remain in the 70s with a high of 75 degrees. We will see southeast winds blowing at 10-15 mph. Heavy cloud cover will remain throughout the day as we will see overnight lows of 50 degrees.

Monday, we will see a high of 77 degrees with overnight lows of 45 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the north at 20-25 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday we will see 75 as the high.

Wednesday we will see a high of 66 degrees.

