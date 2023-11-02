WFFD respond to structure fire on 8th Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire on the 1900 block of 8th Street.

Several people were forced out of their homes after a fire started in the back of one of the duplexes around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Our crews on the scene said heavy smoke was showing.

WFFD said no one was hurt, even those the fire started while the home was occupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

