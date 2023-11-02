Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFFD respond to structure fire on 8th Street

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire on the 1900 block of 8th Street.

Several people were forced out of their homes after a fire started in the back of one of the duplexes around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Our crews on the scene said heavy smoke was showing.

WFFD said no one was hurt, even those the fire started while the home was occupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

North Texas Veterans Council Noon
North Texas Veterans Council discuss upcoming parade
Verdict reached in murder trial for Holliday shooting
Hospice of Wichita Falls Noon
Hospice of Wichita Falls offering grief support program
Anthony Patterson during his Pre-Trial Hearing
UPDATE: Jury selection delayed in Anthony Patterson trial