WFISD teacher presented November Spotlight Award

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, our very own Brayel Brown had the honor of presenting the WFISD Teacher Spotlight Award to Stephanie Dorsey.

Coach Stephanie Dorsey is a P.E. teacher at Fain Elementary.

Fain Elementary principal told News Chanel 6 that Dorsey goes above and beyond to meet the needs of every student on our campus.

“Probably getting to play all day. I get to wear my sweats and I get to play all day and really just build relationships with the kids. I get them from kindergarten all the way to fifth grade. So to see them grow from babies to fifth graders, that’s what I like the most, building relationships with them as they grow up,” Dorsey said.

Congrats to Coach Dorsey from all of us here at News Channel 6.

