WFPD: Teen dies following Maplewood wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed the death of 17-year-old Luis Carlos Hernandez.

WFPD said Hernandez died Thursday from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle wreck on October 22. The teen was found inside his overturned vehicle in a drainage ditch along the 4400 block of Maplewood.

According to WFPD, the vehicle was in approximately three to four feet of water. Hernandez was trapped under the water for approximately 10 minutes before he was pulled from the vehicle.

First responders quickly administered CPR before Hernandez was rushed to United Regional. He remained in the ICU until his death. Funeral arrangements are pending.

