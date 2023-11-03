Cute enough to eat: Animal Services presents Turkey, Gravy, and Mashed Potatoes for POTW

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In light of the upcoming holiday season, Animal Services has cooked up its own kind of Thanksgiving dinner: three little kittens named Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, and Turkey.

The kittens are about ten weeks old and can be adopted as a set or individually. The shelter recommends adopting kittens in pairs so they have a friend to play and grow up with.

Mashed Potatoes is a gray and white female, Gravy is a gray male tabby, and Turkey is an orange male tabby.

To adopt one of the Thanksgiving dinner trio, adopters must pay a $40 adoption fee and meet the requirements listed on Animals Services’ website. Adopters must also be at least 18 years old.

