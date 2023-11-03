Important things to know for hunting season

JACK COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) -General rifle season for white-tailed deer will begin on Saturday, November 4 and there are a few things hunters should know before heading out.

No major changes were made this hunting season but a few things have been added.

“First and foremost, be ethical be legal, be courteous to other hunters in the area,” Texas Game Warden, TJ Tweedle said.

“Get to know your neighboring landowners. We have a lot of instances where someone may shoot an animal, shoot a deer and it travels across a property line and then they are calling us for guidance on that. So, that way if that instance does come up they have a contact where they can contact them and ask to come and retrieve that animal,” Tweedle said.

Hunters shooting from the highway, illegally hunting, and killing undersized deer can all result in penalties.

Last year, many hunters faced the problem of undersized deer due to the drought.

“I think it had a lot to do with the drought and the drought has a big effect because that affects the vegetation, so that’s obviously what the animal’s primary food source is and so I think that’s what had a lot to do with it,” Texas Deer Stands Owner, Doug Angell said.

Many hunter’s harvest wasn’t great and much of the land in Jack County used for hunting has been sold.

“We’ll have probably double the population overhunting the opening weekend,” Angell said.

Tagging is a big part of hunting when hunters make a kill by filling out information and tagging the animal.

Digital tagging was introduced last year but caused a lot of confusion.

“I think that the older generation will probably stick more to the actual physical filing out the tag,” Angell said.

Much of the younger hunters use digital tagging, Angell added.

“Just go out there and have fun, enjoy the out doors its not all about harvesting animals. It’s about just being out in the great outdoors and enjoying your time out there,” Tweedle said

General rifle season starts November 4 and lasts until January.

