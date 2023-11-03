Inflation driving up car prices

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As well are all feeling the pinch of inflation across Texoma, potential car buyers could be feeling the heat as well.

The price of a new car in Texas has risen to 4.2 percent.

Experts share just how much of a hit this price hike has on buyers’ pockets.

The state is seeing about a 4 percent increase in vehicle prices.

Those locally looking for a car in Wichita Falls can expect inflation to drive up the price for a new vehicle anywhere between 5 to 10 percent.

“Inflation is a real thing, cars in particular seemed to have increased quite substantially in the last several years.” MWH Group, PC President John Luig Jr., CPA said.

Demands for cars remain the same, but there’s a decrease in people leaving the lot with new rides.

“I’ll say that we’re still having the same amount of consumers in need of vehicles, but coming in and getting it done is a little lower just because of the availability of vehicles.” Honda Car salesman Robert Agu shared.

A midsize sedan that would cost $26,000 in 2022 is now gearing to about $30,000 today.

Buyers can expect a spike in interest rates as well.

“Rates are going to change it’s just different. The market’s going to change, sales, and all of that so yeah. It’s been a little inflation in everything.” Agu said.

“So that basically increases the cost of the car because most folks are going to need to borrow money to finance a purchase for a vehicle. So, a higher interest is obviously going to lead to a higher payment to make that car purchase happen.” Luig explained.

Used car shops are struggling to obtain cars to sell.

“They have intended to keep cars longer, and so this new demand is adding to that price pressure with this inflationary pressure,” Luig said.

But what does efficient buying look like during a price hike?

“A lot of what people will be willing to buy is based on their budget. I think some things to consider would be the cost of maintenance over the life of the car, the fuel economy over the life of the vehicle can impact the cost of operating that vehicle.” Luig said.

Luig added that buyers should not rush in purchasing a car.

Although he doesn’t have a prediction of when inflation will ease, patience is key to finding the perfect vehicle in your budget.

