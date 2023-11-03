Kiowa Casino & Hotel to host ‘Cash for Food Drive’

DEVOL, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The Kiowa Casino & Hotel is preparing for the upcoming Cash for Food Drive.

This program is a part of the Kiowa in the Community initiative, which has given back to local communities for the past 16 years through various programs.

The drive will be from November 6 through November 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.

The drive supports local food banks by raising funds. For every day of the event, guests who give a minimum of $5 cash will receive a scratch-off voucher courtesy of Kiowa Casino. These vouchers offer the chance to win up to $200 in Freeplay.

All proceeds from this event go directly to local food banks.

The Kiowa Casino & Hotel is located at 198131 Highway 36 in Devol.

