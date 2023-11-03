McNiel Middle School presents students art

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One McNiel teacher will have the opportunity to introduce her students to the community for the first time through art. Jennifer McClarty’s 7th and 8th-grade students are excited to show Texoma their talent.

“A lot of them are extremely talented that come in here,” said Jennifer McClarty, McNiel Middle School art teacher.

McClarty’s talented students gave her an idea.

“To get away and find a peaceful place away from the hustle and bustle and maybe the gaming sometimes,” said McClarty.

As her students focused on their artwork, she focused on connecting with the Wichita Falls Art Gallery to show off her student’s talents. The art gallery jumped at the idea of displaying the student’s work.

“A lot of them are really shy and they think my artwork isn’t good enough or I’m not talented enough or I don’t think I can do it but once it’s up there and they see it that people other than just their parents are proud of them and other community members say wow this is really good, this is really good artwork, it gives the students a lot of confidence,” said Daniel Juarez, Director of Programming for the Wichita Falls Education Program.

For McClarty’s class, this will be the first time her student’s artwork will be featured outside of their classroom. They’ll walk away with a lesson about the arts and a lesson about themselves.

“I really wanna teach them the appreciation of the arts, the art touches them in so many different ways. It’s in everything that we do. A lot of times we like to think that the arts are not important but the arts are important,” said McClarty.

“It gives them a sense of pride and it gives them a sense of you know what I can do something that goes beyond what I’m normally comfortable with and it shows the community what they have to offer,” said Juarez.

She knows they’re good enough to show off their good stuff.

“Whenever they are good at something I want them to be seen and I want their art to be seen,” said McClarty.

