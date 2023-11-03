Pleasant, Mild Weekend Ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today are topping out in the mid 70s today across Texoma. A rather mild day, but very pleasant. Along with the pleasant temperatures are some gusty winds that are gusting in upwards of 20 MPH. These winds will remain gusty through the early evening, but will settle down for the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will be pleasant for high school football as temperatures drop into the mid 60s before creeping into the upper 50s as you head home. This weekend will be much of the same this weekend when compared to today. Highs in the mid to upper 70s along with plentiful amounts of sunshine. Temperatures will rise even more this upcoming week - into the low 80s as high pressure moves across Texoma. A cold front will drop in from the north on Thursday, but rain chances remain low as rain chances look to stay south of Texoma. Following the cold front, temperatures will be seasonable as highs look to be in the upper 60s.

